How to watch Joe Ward versus Marco Delgado

Joe Ward [2(2)-1(1)] has the chance to put to bed any issues he has concerning his nightmare debut tonight.

Ward will reacquaint himself with the opponent he first punched for pay against, Marco Delgado [7(5)-1(0)] on a Ring City card in Puerto Rico.

It’s a chance for the Moate BC graduate to get revenge over the American and right an early wrong.

A freak injury suffered in their first encounter meant the multi European and World medal winner suffered shock defeat.

Ward’s knee gave way from under him in the second round of his first paid fight at the famous Madison Square Garden Arena.

The 27-year-old has since recovered from the injury and secured two under-the-radar knockout wins in Mexico pre-Christmas.

The decorated amateur, who is promoted by Lou DiBella and Ken Casey, is now going back to where it all went began in terms of the opponent in early spring.

The fighters weighed in yesterday with Ward tipping the scales at 173.8 lbs and Delgado coming in fractionally lighter at 173.6 lbs.

The fight will be aired on NBC in America with Ward kicking of the show which begins broadcasting 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.

For those in Ireland and the UK the show and Wards fight is avalible on the app Twitch.

all the action and an exclusive post-fight presentation following the evening's main event.

The Irish amateur great, who is looking to make an impact on pro scene, is expected in and around 1:00 AM Friday morning.