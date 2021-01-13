History, Hall of Fame and Herring – legacy as well as world title on the line for Carl Frampton

Carl Frampton [28(16)-2(0)] is determined to ring the Hall of Fame door bell by defeating Jamel Herring [22(10)-2(1)] on February 27.

‘The Jackal’ was finally handed an official date for his long talked about challenge to the WBO super featherweight world champion yesterday.

The clash provides the Belfast hero with a chance to make Irish history, as victory would see him become Ireland’s first ever three weight world champion.

Considering those that have gone before that in itself is an achievement to dine out on for life, but Frampton see’s legacy ramifications beyond Ireland.

The Jamie Moore trained fighter, the first ever Irish fighter to unify world titles, believes becoming a three division titlist could put him in Hall of Fame contention.

With that in mind his motivation going into the clash is massive and he suggests with such accolades in sight no one can stop him getting over the finishing line.

“I’m delighted to finally get a date nailed down for this fight that has now been talked about for over a year,” Frampton said when the fight was made.

“I have the upmost respect for Jamel as a fighter and as a man but there is nobody stopping me on becoming the island of Irelands only ever 3 weight world champ, one of Britain’s only ever 3 weight world champions and potentially have one foot in the hall of fame.”