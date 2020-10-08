Historic Ulster Elite Heavyweight champion turns pro

Former Ulster Elite heavyweight champion Karol Długosz has announced that he is turning professional.

The power-punching Polish-born fighter, who has been living in Ireland for 13 years, has linked up with Frank Warren and top Polish fight boss Mariusz Krawczyński.

Długosz is one of the first fighters signed to Queensbury Poland and it appears the early part of his career will play out in the country of his birth.

A delighted Długosz said that he is planning ‘to take over the light heavyweight division’ when announcing the move on social media last night.

‘Krusher’ relocated from Łaskarzew to Ballymoney as a 13 year old and boxed out of the Scorpion club.

In 2019 Długosz battered his way to the Ulster Elite title, Scorpion’s first ever, and reached the semi-finals of the Irish Elites.

Following this he would head to New York with the Ulster Elite team and claimed an impressive win over NY Golden Gloves champ Mark Sinatra.

He flirted with turning over last year, but a debut never came and he entered and won the Ulster Elites in February as an Immaculata fighter.

Długosz now has a set date and will fight for pay for the first time in Poland on November 21st.

A link up with Polish fight figure Mariusz Krawczynski and Francis Warren has brought about Queensbury Poland.

There will be regular Queensberry Poland shows and Krawczynski and Warren are already signing some of the country’s best young boxers.

Among the amateur stars already signed are Cruiserweight Michael Soczynski and Heavyweight sensation Kamil Mroczkowski.

Długosz joins them on the books and follows fellow recent Ulster Elite champion Paul McCullagh into the paid ranks.