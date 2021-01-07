Health and Wellbeing Brand Ambassador for Bearing Point

Reigning Irish featherweight professional boxer, former five-time Irish amateur boxing champion and double European bronze medalist, Eric Donovan, was today unveiled as the new Health and Well-Being ambassador for BearingPoint.

Eric will bring his experience as an elite athlete to the new role and is currently enjoying a 13-1 run in his professional career, most recently defeating Rafael Castillo over six rounds at the Fight Off Training Center in Belgium in December.

Today’s partnership announcement comes in the wake of a challenging year for all, with BearingPoint recognising the difficulties people nationwide faced throughout 2020, and how the separation between work and home life is no longer as clear cut as it was before.

BearingPoint is committed to supporting its staff in improving the balance between work and home, while also helping them – through Eric’s invaluable experience and support – to implement healthy routines and habits to support their overall physical and mental health and well-being.

Donovan has already been hard at work in his new role, putting BearingPoint employees through their paces with online workouts and seminars over recent weeks.

Speaking about the news, BearingPoint Marketing Manager, Madison Duffy, stated:

“BearingPoint is delighted to welcome Eric on board as our new Health and Well-Being Brand Ambassador. As part of his new role, Eric will work hand-in-hand with our staff to underline the importance of a healthy lifestyle, providing tips on improving our physical and mental health and well-being. In addition to helping with our health and well-being activity, Eric will also be involved in several CSR activities planned for this year.”



“BearingPoint is proud to partner with Eric, not just because of his success in the ring, but also for the journey he has been on outside of the ring. Eric is already inspiring a generation of young people across Ireland through demonstrating how hard work, resilience and dedication can help you become stronger. We are proud to support Eric on his impressive trajectory through the world of professional boxing.”

Speaking today, Eric Donovan stated:

“I am really honoured to be appointed the Health and Well-Being Brand Ambassador for BearingPoint. I’m really looking forward to sharing my stories and experiences with the staff of BearingPoint and supporting them on their health and wellness journey and am thankful to BearingPoint for all of their support.”

About BearingPoint:

BearingPoint is an independent management and technology consultancy with European roots and a global reach. The company operates in three business units: The first unit covers the advisory business with a clear focus on five key areas to drive growth across all regions. The second unit provides IP-driven managed services beyond SaaS and offers business critical services to its clients supporting their business success. The third unit provides the software for successful digital transformation and regulatory requirements. It is also designed to explore innovative business models with clients and partners by driving the financing and development of start-ups and leveraging ecosystems.

BearingPoint’s clients include many of the world’s leading companies and organizations. The firm has a global consulting network with more than 10,000 people and supports clients in over 70 countries, engaging with them to achieve measurable and sustainable success.