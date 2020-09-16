‘He doesn’t want to look like a clown’ – Davies boasts inevitable ‘whopping’ has made McKenna go quiet

One of the greatest talkers in Irish boxing Tyrone McKenna has gone quiet because he knows he is going to get ‘whooped’ claims Ohara Davies.

Having named dropped the Londoner continuously over the last three years the skilled fight builder finally gets to settle the grudge on September 30.

‘The Mighty Celt’ and ‘Two Tanks meet at Production Park Studios in Wakefield in the Golden Contract light welterweight decider.

Davies, who vowed to turn from obvious heel to face in recent months, suggests as the eagerly anticipated clash draws near, McKenna has become less vocal.

The English fighter argues that is because the Belfast southpaw knows a dramatic defeat is pending.

“McKenna has been a lot quieter over the last few months. I think he’ll try and keep that up because in boxing when you talk a lot of trash and then you get whooped, you end up looking bad, and he knows he will get whooped,” Davies said.

“He doesn’t want to look like a clown, so I don’t expect him to talk that much from now on because now he knows that he’s in a big fight.

“I’m still expecting a hard fight from a fit fighter that has great heart and wants to win, but I’m going to go in there and destroy him. He’s been calling me out for so many years and finally he has a chance to back up his mouth and his talk.”

Davies claims he has seen chinks in the rangey fighters amour, but suggests he will create more when the trade leather on the Sky Sports broadcast card.

“I haven’t seen any weaknesses from him in his career, but once we get in the ring I know that I’ll make him have plenty of weaknesses.”