‘Haven’t had a minutes peace’ – Dylan Moran rejoices in Jake Paul Tommy Fury spat

Dylan Moran is one of a minority in boxing circles delighted to see Jake Paul and Tommy Fury’s spat.

The YouTuber who has managed to find himself as a 2-0 ‘boxer’ and the Love Island, Frank Warren signed, younger brother of Tyson Fury have been trading insults via online videos – and it now appears the American and the Brit may actually fight.

Paul’s position in boxing, in particular, has irked some within the game and a lot have become wary of his call-outs and the spotlight he has taken from more legitimate operators. As a result there has been plenty of eye-rolling at the Fury fall out.

However, one person in boxing happy to see the spat is and wouldn’t mind if the pair traded leather is Dylan Moran.

Moran got caught up in the Paul whirlwind earlier this year, when the American, whose brother fights Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition, insulted him during a Conor McGregor call out.

It pushed ‘The Real Deal’ in the spotlight, with media outlets around the world getting in touch looking for a reaction.

In hindsight, it was good for Moran’s profile but he still took massive offence to what was said in the vidoes.

So much so the southpaw wanted to settle his differences with the Youtuber, signed to fight on Thriller, behind closed doors.

As someone tasked with securing Moran as much money as possible, manager Conor Slater explored the option of a bout with Paul, but the elected to fight a former UFC competitor instead.

Still Moran was getting was continually asked about and linked to the social media star. Much to his relief that has now changed as Fury takes centre stage.

Delighted all the @jakepaul and YouTube airheads are on @tommytntfury case now !!



Haven’t had a minutes peace 🤣🤣 — Dylan Moran (@pro_dylanmoran) March 3, 2021