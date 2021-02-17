Gwynne in style – Welsh champ plots stoppage win over weight drained McComb

Gavin Gwynne [12(2)-2(1)] has warned Sean McComb [11(5)-0] that he could be punished early if he takes an aggressive approach this Friday night.

The Welsh and Belfast fighter share the ring at the University of Bolton Stadium where they compete for the lightweight Commonwealth title.

Having watched ‘The Public Nuisance’s’ rise through the ranks, Gwynne is expecting a back foot display from the 28-year-old prospect – and agrues anything different will ensure McComb doesn’t see the final bell.

“I’m really excited to start the year with a bang. I’ve seen McComb fight on a few MTK Fight Night events, and I’m expecting him to stay on the back foot. He won’t want to be in close with me, as I’ll stop him quick if he does,” Gwynne said.

The fight sees McComb competing in the lightweight division for the first time, and Gwynne also feels that may prove a factor.

The two time British title challenger feels the Belfast man could come unstuck in his new weight class.

“McComb was a big super-lightweight, so I don’t know how he will make the weight. I’m not a small lightweight by any stretch either.”

Gywnne comes into the fight on the back of two straight defeats, he was out pointed by fellow country man Joe Cordina before being stopped by Belfast’s James Tennyson.

Both loses were dished out in British title fights and both defeats, he argues, came against the kind of opponents you can learn from.

With that experience banked Gwynne goes into the weekend promising to win in style.

“I boxed for my first title within seven fights and I’ve been in with some good lads that stands me in good stead. I have learned a lot from the massive fights I’ve had, and I’m going to win this fight in style. I’ve beaten unbeaten fighters before and you will see it again.”

Elsewhere on Friday’s card Paddy Donovan meets Siar Ozgul, and Pierce O’Leary fights Irvin Magno.