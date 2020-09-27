Headline News Videos 

“Growing up my ma always said I can be anything I wanna be..” Watch another brilliant McKenna promo

Jonny Stapleton ,

Tyrone McKenna [21(6)-2(0)-1] cemented his status as Irish-boxing’s greatest self promoter over the weekend.

The former child actor turned it on for the camera’s once again and released another brilliantly entertaining video ahead of his massive fight with Ohara Davies [21(16)-2(1)].

‘The Mighty Celt’ released a unique self made promo after he signed up for the Golden Contract and followed it up with another ahead of the tournament decider.

Watch below:

McKenna and Davies settle a long running grudge this Wednesday night. The long time rivals fight for bragging rights and a six figure deal with a massive promoter said to be Top Rank.

Steven Ward also appears on the card as he fights at cruiserweight for the first time.

‘The Quietman’ takes on former heavyweight Jone Volau.

Jonny Stapleton

