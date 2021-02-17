Graham ‘G Train’ McCormack to get back on track in America

It’s next stop America for the ‘G-Train’.

Graham McCormack [5(1)-0] has secured a slot on a Southpaw Promotions card in at Rock Hill in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The 32- year-old fights for the first time since he stopped Reyhan Todorov in a dramatic fashion in Cork in July of 2019 on March 27.

An opponent has yet to be confirmed for the Shaun Kelly trained light middleweight.

The fight has yet to be officially confirmed, but Irish-boxing.com understand’s the entertaining Treaty fighter has been added to the card.

The bout will represent McCormack’s first under new coach Kelly and is also his first fight outside of Ireland.

McCormack is the third Irish fighter confirmed on the card. Robert Burke, another fighter who endured a long sabbatical competes on the bill, which will be topped by Dublin southpaw Declan Geraghty, potentially in a ranking title fight.

The Limerick looked primed for a domestic charge at light middleweight before covid hit. He was linked to the likes of Eddie Treacy, Dominic Donegan and Owen Duffy. Rumour now has a move to middleweight on the cards with talk of a possible fight with Craig McCarthy doing the rumour rounds.