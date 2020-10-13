‘Good for charity’ – McGregor’s former sparring partner not hyped about possible Pacquioa fight

Tiernan Bradley [1(1)-0] believes charitable organisations may be the main beneficiaries if a Conor McGregor [0-1(1)] vs Manny Pacquioa [62(39)-7(3)-2] fight comes off.

The stylish O’Rourke Gym’s boxer was chief sparring partner for ‘Notorious’ ahead of his lucrative meeting with Floyd Mayweather back in 2017.

Bradley played his part in that clash, a fight that reportedly earned the Dub $130 million, but now as an active pro – he debuted in Poland last Saturday- seems to distance himself from any McGregor Pac Man talk.

The Omagh native, who is grateful for his time spent with the former Crumlin amateur and is aware it has benefited him profile wise, suggests the legendary Philippine fighter would be better served fighting some boxing names.

However, he see’s no harm in a exhibition styled charity bout between the two.

“I don’t really read into these fights anymore,” Bradley told Irish-boxing.com ahead of his debut win last Saturday night.

“Conor is a showman and I’m sure he will put on a show. I think at this stage Manny Pacquio should be looking to fight Danny Garcia or the likes, but it would be good for charity if the fight comes of, as Conor and Manny have been known to donate to local charities.”

A second ‘boxing’ bout does look on the cards for the two weight UFC champion. By all accounts positive talks have been held, but both are looking at having another fight in their code before meeting next year.