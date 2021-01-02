Going for McGOLDrick – Kevin Cronin targets Kerry Tyrone clash

Kevin Cronin [2-0] is targeting a 2021 knockout win over Taylor McGoldrick [3(1)-1(1)].

There has been whisperers about a potential Kerry versus Tyrone match up in recent weeks, with both fighters said to be keen.

Cronin confirmed his interest publicly when talking to Irish-boxing.com, but said he see’s it a fight to end rather than start the year.

The light heavyweight feels it’s an ideal breakthrough opportunity. However, considering he hasn’t fought since the summer of 2019 the Boxing Ireland fighter would like a few warm up bouts first.

“It’s 100% a fight I’m interested in,” Cronin told Irish-boxing.com.

“It’s a fight I’ve been eyeing a while and I believe it could be a great breakthrough if I were to beat an MTK prospect,” he adds before singing of the tune up hymn sheet.

“Obviously we both need a few tune up fights after the time off in 2020, but I’m very interested in that fight for late 2021.”

If made the 24-year-old and the Daniel Anderson trained fighter do meet, Cronin believes it would be one that would entertain.

He also feels as the naturally bigger man – Cronin is a solid light heavy, while McGoldrick has campaigned so far at super middle – he would secure a stoppage win.

“If it could be made, and I really think it can, I think anyone who knows or styles knows it would be an absolute war for a few rounds, but I believe my size, power and pressure would prove too much. I’d do what I do best and leave my opponent on the canvas. There have been no discussions as of yet but the the vibe coming from both sides seem to show it can be easily made once we get back active.”

Cronin remains widely optimistic despite a difficult and frustrating 18 months.

He has hopes a big televised fight and after an active first half of the year wants big fights in the tail end of 2021.

“The last year has been frustrating not fighting but I used to year to work on a few bits behind the closed doors, bits that I can bring into 2021.

“The lack of fights hasn’t so much prompted me to try to move quicker, as I’ve age on my side, but it definitely has made me more eager to get onto the big stage. I want to get in and cause an upset hopefully on television.

“Anyone who knows me knows I fly the Kerry flag with pride and boy would I love to hold that Kerry Flag nice and high on live television.

“For 2021 I plan to knock off the ring rust, get a few fights under the belt, build experience and hopefully in October, November or December get the fight I want.”

Cronin should have the opportunity to get rounds in in 2021 with Boxing Ireland plotting a March National Stadium show as well being involved in a bringing boxing back to the 3Aerna later in the year.

“You gotta’ give it to Leonard [Gunning] and Steven[Sharpe] from Boxing Ireland, they are pushing Irish boxing in the right direction. They seem to have some very interesting plans for 2021, plans that will surely see Irish boxing back on Irish television, well at least you would like to think it will. They are making all the right moves and I have a lot of trust in them.”