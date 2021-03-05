‘Get it sorted’ – Anthony Cacace calls for European title fight to be made

Anthony Cacace [18(7)-1(0)] has called for Gary Hyde to ‘get it sorted’.

The Cork manager and promoter recently told Irish-boxing.com that his charge Samir Ziani [32(7)-3(0)-1] was willing to put his EBU European title on the line against the British champion.

Indeed, Hyde revealed mandatory obligations wouldn’t be an issue, suggesting the clash could be made next.

The respected manager also suggested talks re the fight had happened before.

It was a boost for ‘The Apache’, particularly after his scheduled British title defence against Lyon Woodstock was called off for the third time in eight months.

The Belfast talent now looks to fight on the last week of March on one of two Frank Warren cards – and once that is out of the way he wants a shot at the blue strap.

Speaking online today Cacace made clear his intentions to become Ireland’s 16th European title holder.

The 32-year-old wants the fight for as early as April.

Would love a crack at the EBU European title .. warm up this month and fight April 🔥💥 would be lethal! — Anto Cacace (@AntoC6) March 4, 2021

@nowhere2hyde get it sorted Gary. Im game 🤛🏻 — Anto Cacace (@AntoC6) March 4, 2021

Speaking previously on how he thought the fight would play out Hyde said: “Samir has a huge engine and fights with great work rate over 12 rounds, so he’s going to cause problems for whoever he fights. I believe Samir is to much for Anthony Cacace.”