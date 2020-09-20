German Champ accuses Dylan Moran of turning down the chance to settle their grudge

Deniz Ilbay [22(10)-2(0)] claims Dylan Moran [14(6)-1(1)] is running away from a chance to settle their grudge.

The German champion, who has long been linked with the Waterford welter, contacted Irish-boxing.com and claimed Moran had turned down the chance to face him.

The 25-year-old Cologne native is out in his home country on October 31 and says Moran was offered the chance to fight him, but knocked back the advances.

‘Moran was offered the fight, but didn’t take it. He cancelled the fight, we will continue to make out way to the top without him,” Ilbay told Irish-boxing.com.

The German and Waterford welterweight were set to trade leather in April for a ranking title only for the pandemic to force a postponement.

Both fighters continued to build the fight over the lockdown and whet fan appetite with some entertaining verbal sparring.

It was hoped an Autumn fight would be agreed and the cross roads fight would be rescheduled after both had August warm up fights.

However when Moran’s promoters PGP pulled out of boxing out of the blue the 25-year-old prospect seemed to be dumped into fight limbo.

Ilbay did claim at the time he was still open to settling his grudge with the Irish fighter, who has since registered a win in Valencia.

Moran has also been keen on the match up and has been vocal about wanting to fight the German.

However, according to one half of the grudge claims the fight was turned down by the other.