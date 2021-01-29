Gavin Gwynne warns Sean McComb he has unbeaten fighter upset experience

Gavin Gwynne [12(2)-2(1)] says he is ready to get down to some duck egg breaking buisness next weekend.

The Welshman fights rising Irish star Sean McComb [11(5)-0] on the Rotunda Rumble 5 event on Saturday 6 February – and goes into the clash in bullish mood.

Unlike ‘The Public Nuisance’ the former Welsh champion doesn’t go into the clash with any serious momentum.

The 30-year-old has lost back to back British title fights to Joe Cordina and Belfast’s James Tennyson. However he goes into a third successive title fight warning the form ladder climber he has experience in defeating undefeated fighters – and is ready to stop McComb’s streak.

“The lightweight division is stacked all the way to world level, and I can’t wait to fight a big name again. I’ve beaten unbeaten fighters before and on February 6th you will see it again,” he said.

The fight was intially scheduled for England and January, but has been moved to sunnier climes and Dubai.

However the venue is irrelivant in Gwynne’s yes as he assures the only pleasure he’ll have is when he lifts the title.

“I’m very pleased the fight was re-arranged so soon as I have put so much hard work in, so a big thank you to MTK Global for sorting it in such quick time.

“It doesn’t matter where it is to be honest, I just want to fight now. This isn’t a holiday, it’s all about business. I love fighting, and this has made me even hungrier.”

Pierce O’Leary provides further Irish interest on the card as he fights Irvin Magno of six rounds.