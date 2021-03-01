Gary ‘The Diva’ Cully lays out world title plans

Gary Cully [11(5)-0] plans to be within touching distance of a world title shot by this time next year.

The Kildare lightweight could secure a world ranking as soon as March 12 and in just his 12th fight.

‘The Diva’ fights Kazach Viktor Kotochigov [12(5)-1(0)] for the WBO European ranking title at the University of Bolton Stadium later this month and believes victory would put him firmly on world title track.

Indeed, the Irish champion feels he could be closing in on the top end of a glamour division by early 2022.

“This is a massive fight. I had originally agreed to the fight without a title even being on the line, so for it then to get upgraded to being for the WBO European lightweight title is great,” Cully said.

“It would be my second belt in the space of the year, so it’s a fight I’m really looking forward to. I fought at 140lbs in my last fight, so to be back at lightweight is fantastic as well.

“When I pick up this title, I’ll have become Irish champion and WBO European champion within my first 12 fights, and I’ll then have a world ranking too,” he adds before revealing his post-victory plans.

“I want to start climbing up those rankings, and then hopefully I can be within touching distance of a world title shot this time next year.”

Lewis Crocker also appears on the March 12 card defending his WBO European welterweight title against Deniz Ilbay.