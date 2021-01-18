Game of Thrones – Steven Ward to set about being crowned champion after Thor clash

Steven Ward wants to go from being in the ring with a big man to big fights.

‘The Quietman’ had a three-round exhibition with former World Strongest Man Hafþór Björnsson in the Middle East last Friday.

It was an exhibition bout that proved beneficial in terms of profile and securing an Instagram blue tick for Ward, but now he wants back to the real business.

The Jamie Moore trained fighter is one win into a new cruiserweight campaign and hopes to challenge for the British title after moving up a division before the year is out.

Cyclone’s Commonwealth champion Chris Billam-Smith fights Deion Jumah for the vacant British strap on a Matchroom show on March 20th – and Ward may set about targeting the winner.

More meaningful fights are being lined up with that title in mind.

“Already my management team have sent me some opportunities that are there for me when I return to the ring and I can’t wait to be back in there,” said Ward when speaking to David Kelly of the Belfast Telegraph.

“By the end of the year I’d love to have a shot at the British title,” he added before reflecting on just how much of a profile boost fighting of the Game of Thrones star was.

“Being in with Thor, it’s clear that a lot more people know who I am now, it has raised my profile and that can only be good. I’ve got the blue tick on Instagram so I must be famous!

“Thor’s a huge star but he’s a really nice guy as well and straight afterwards he said he wanted me to come to Iceland to help him – to do some sparring and help him learn how to be a better boxer. I give him a lot of credit for the way he is taking it seriously and I could see just how professional he is in everything he does.”