Fulton tells Michael Conlan to get ready to raise his middle finger not the world title

World champion Stephen Fulton [19(8)-0] claims the only thing Michael Conlan [14(8)-0] will raise after they fight is his middle finger.

The Belfast fighter, who famously gave AIBA judges and officials the birdie post his shocking Rio 2016 exit, has been vocal about having the recently crowned WBO super bantamweight champion in his sites.

The 29-year-old WBO #2 expects to fight for the first time since suffering an ankle injury in April and is confident his team will then secure him an August world title fight.

Indeed, he has told American Fulton, who took the WBO strap from Angelo Leo last Saturday, he is coming to take his strap.

Speaking to Boxing Social Fulton responded saying:

“I don’t have a response to that because I’m No.1 now,” he said. “I expect that. I expect him to say those things.

“I can say if we were to fight in 2021, he will be throwing up middle fingers again because he will not get this decision. They can’t beat me.”

Conlan is certain the fight will be made this year and has suggested August as an ideal time.

Not to mention the World Championship gold medal winner should be handed mandatory status by the WBO over the coming weeks.

However, if the WBO titlist had his way he would pursue fights with the 122lbs division’s other belt holders.

‘Cool Boy Steph’ wants to be the first every undisputed super bantamweight world champion.

“I want to be the first [ever] undisputed champion [at super-bantamweight],” continued Fulton in the same interview.

Murodjon ‘MJ’ Akhmadaliev currently holds the IBF – a title recently held by TJ Doheny – and WBA ‘Super’ titles while Luis Nery is the WBC champion.

The Mexican is Fulton’s first target on the path to becoming undisputed.

“He’s a good fighter,” said the American. “I put him No.2 behind me. I gotta put MJ in there, too. But I gotta put myself first. I’m No.1 in front of them all, I believe. They’re all great fighters though.”