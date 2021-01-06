Frustrated Sean McComb targets 2021 European title win

Sean McComb [11(5)-0] has tarted European domination before the year is out.

‘The Public Nuisance’ admits the pandemic has eaten into valuable progression time and he has been left frustrated as a result.

However, he is trying to remain positive, determined to continue his rapid rise through the ranks regardless.

The 28-year-old southpaw remains hopeful his Commonwealth title fight with Gavin Gwynne, initially scheduled for January 22, will be rescheduled for Febraury or March.

If he claims the rainbow strap celebrations won’t last too long. The exciting prospect is adamant he doesn’t want to slow his charge toward world level, as a result he doesn’t want any defences and has set his sights on an EBU European title James Tennyson may also be eyeing up.

“I aspire to progress to the world stage and I’ll always be that way. I’m very hard on myself and money isn’t a motivator. I don’t want to beat up bums and get paid for it,” McComb told the BBC.

“I’d like to be European champion at the very least by the end of this year. I don’t want to make any defences for the Commonwealth title. I want to progress onto the EBU and onto a world level, so say inter-continental titles.

“I don’t care who’s in front of me, I’ll fight them. And I believe I’ll beat them.

“I don’t want to be hanging around in another 10-week camp just to defend a belt against someone that’s not going to make me progress in the rankings for a world title,” he adds before revealing money isn’t his motivation.

“If I had the chance to win the lottery or win a world title, I always want to win the world title. When you dedicate your life to something, you want to reach your full potential and reach the pinnacle of that sport.

“I don’t care about the lottery – I don’t even do the lottery to begin with!”

McComb’s eagerness to get out and get the ball rolling again is obvious. Not being busy is new to a fighter who fought five times in his first year as a pro.

He admits it’s not ideal, but takes solace in the fact he is on the right track, just in a slower train.

“Again, it’s just really hard when you think about where I could be right now and where I am, it’s just not good enough for myself. I know MTK and everyone around me are doing everything in their power to do the best for me.

“That’s why I remain positive, because I know they’re working behind the scenes to get me in a show as soon as possible.

“I know I’ll get there in the end but just, time’s ticking!”