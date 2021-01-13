Free agent – Conor Coyle parts ways with Roy Jones Jr and confirms tune up fight date

Conor Coyle [12(5)-0] has terminated his promotional contract with fight legend Roy Jones Jr and is eager to start writing the next chapter of his career.

Having teamed up with Roy Jones Jr Promotions and becoming a UFC Fight Pass fighter the Derry middleweight was targeting a breakout 2020.

The 30-year-old started off the year with a January win over Miguel Dumas, a fighter with eight knockouts from 11 wins and two defeats to his name at time, but the pandemic meant he hasn’t fought since.

Surveying the situation since the St Joseph’s ABC graduate felt it best to part ways with Jones and co. The split was amicable and one Coyle felt he had to make as he couldn’t get into America to fight last year.

Interestingly enough he hopes to return stateside and has a March 12 Florida date lined up. However, he feels being contractually free will give him freedom to fight either side of the Atlantic if things go array again.

Coyle contacted Irish-boxing.com to get the news out there saying: “I’m a free agent now. I couldn’t get anything going all year as I had a contract and couldn’t get in to America because they weren’t letting anyone in.

“My visa is on the last process to being granted now, so hopefully I’m out of here next month to Saint Petersburg. If there is still issues with the visa, at least I’m flexible now to talk to other promoters to get on other cards to keep active,” he adds before confirming he has fight legend Jones’ blessing.

“I’ve left Roy on great terms. I could possibly still get to fight on their shows in the near future, but for now, being flexible is best for my career.”