Freddie Roach gives his take on potential Pacquiao-McGregor 2021 showdown

Talks of yet another ‘Boxing V MMA’ super showdown have gathered speed this weekend on social media with both party’s involved talking the bout up. Conor McGregor v Manny Pacquiao has been rumoured for quite some time now, but it seems that we are now closer than ever with ‘talk’s now ongoing’.

McGregor has been adamant he will fight in a boxing ring again after his debut bout against a former foe of Pacquiao in Floyd Mayweather. Mayweather took his record to 50-0 with a 10th round stoppage of McGregor in a fight that earned just as much money as criticism.

The boxing world criticized this fight and will no doubt do the same if this next potential fight goes ahead next year as is rumoured. McGregor took to Twitter on Friday night to say “I’m boxing Manny Pacquiao next in the Middle East.”

This post has received a huge reaction and one of the biggest names to give their take on the fight is Pacquiao’s long time coach and Hall of Famer Freddie Roach. Roach is regarded as one of the best boxing coaches ever seen, so he had his own brutal view on the fight if it goes ahead.

If this is true, @MannyPacquiao will have an easier time with you @TheNotoriousMMA than when he fought @HitmanHatton https://t.co/6lnRGiggcv — Freddie Roach (@FreddieRoach) September 25, 2020

Roach was fast to give his verdict on how the fight would go and the chances that McGregor would have if he stepped in the ring with his fighter. He even brought up one of Pacquiao’s most brutal KO’s which came against Briton Ricky Hatton in 2009, saying Pac-Man would have an easier time in this fight than he did after his 2nd round KO back then.

McGregor responded, calling him ‘bitter old Freddie Roach’. Is this just the beginning of the build-up to the huge showdown or just some pointless social media spat? With talks all but confirmed to be ongoing between both sides, we may not be far away from finding out.