Frampton says court was enjoyable but not helpful ahead of Herring fight

Carl Frampton [28(16)-2(0)] claims he was enjoying court proceedings, but admits they were not conducive with his attempts to make Irish boxing history.

‘The Jackal’ was engaged in a prolonged court case with former manager Barry McGuigan, as the pair spent 19 days in court over late October and early November.

The case, which was eventually settled out of court, all but put paid to the Belfast favourite and American Jamel Herring [22(10)-2(1)] trading leather in December.

The world title fight, which was first muted in November of 2019, is now set to take place in late January or early February and Frampton reveals he is happy he can apply his sole focus on dethroning the WBO super featherweight world champion.

“It’s a weight off my shoulders,” Frampton said when talking to the BBC.

“While the court case was going on I was trying to train and doing little bits and pieces. I thought mentally it wasn’t affecting me, but you can just feel now it’s a weight that has been lifted.

“To be honest, I kind of half miss going to court, it was something I was starting to enjoy.

“It felt like something that I was just doing and I was enjoying my days in court, I was enjoying listening to people talk and be asked questions.

“It allows me now that it’s over to completely focus on my fights and boxing career.”

Fellow Top Rank fighter, Herring won the title in May of 2019 and has made two successful defences since.

‘Semper Fi’ comes into the fight with physical advantages, but former super bantamweight and featherweight world champ, Frampton is confident he has what it takes to beat the title holder to become Ireland’s first ever three weight world champion.

“I know I can win this fight and the way things are going right now, the sparring I’ve been getting and how switched on I’ve been, and my weight and everything else, it feels like everything is coming together,” affirmed Frampton.

“It’s going to be difficult, it’s going to be a hard fight but I will be beat Jamel Herring. I’m very confident that’s going to happen.”

Victory would leave the Jamie Moore trained fighter with young and vocal American Shakur Stevenson as a mandatory.

However, Frampton points out there will be options a plenty if he does have his hand raised and options he feels he will have to explore.

“Who knows what’s going to happen [after the fight],” added Frampton.

“I’ll be a world champion, people will want me, there’ll be big money fights being offered.”

“I don’t want to be boxing when I’m 40, but right now I’m enjoying boxing, I’m still loving it.

“I’m loving the company in the gym, I feel like I’m performing in the gym.”