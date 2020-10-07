Frampton accused of being “greedy, hypocrite” as McGuigan tells court he treated him like ‘one of my boys’

Barry McGuigan claims he looked after Carl Frampton just as he would one of his three sons before a breakdown in their relationship three years ago.

The former world champion and one of the biggest names in Irish sport was speaking for the first time during a case brought against him at the Belfast High Court.

McGuigan denied that was trying to make a fortune off the back of the former two weight world champion and also refuted claims, made by Frampton, that he was promised 30% of Cyclone Promotions show profits.

“He was front and centre of our organisation and my mindset every single day of the week, and his success was imperative to me.”

McGuigan told the court he paid £20,000 up front for the right to manage Frampton, claimed he paid all early expenses and welcomed the then novice pro into his home.

“I treated him like he was one of my boys,” said the Monaghan man.

McGuigan’s barrister was quite scathing when addressing the court and accused ‘The Jackal’ of being a “greedy, ungrateful hypocrite”.

Barrister Liam McCollum accused the Belfast boxer of trying to “blacken the McGuigan name” with false allegations.

“These allegations have been quite improperly made against the people who raised Mr Frampton from the ashes of obscurity in Belfast and promoted him to be a worldwide sporting star.

“They went to extreme sacrifices to promote his career, particularly in the early days, and they secured fame and fortune for him.

“How does he repay this favour they did for him? He just threw it all back in their faces.”

Frampton is suing McGuigan over alleged unpaid earnings for up to six million pounds. McGuigan has a breach of contract counter claim going through the courts.

Both men deny any wrongdoing.