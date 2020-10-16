Four Of The Most Famous Boxing Matches Ever

Boxing is an incredibly popular sport around the world, and there have been thousands of matches, some of which have gone on to become hugely famous. We have decided to take a look back at four of the most famous matches to happen in the last 20 years.

Deontay Wilder Vs Tyson Fury (2018 and 2020)

Some of the most hyped boxing matches to come out of 2018 and 2020 were the fights between American boxer Deontay Wilder and British boxer Tyson Fury. Although the match in 2018 ended in a very controversial draw, the February 2020 rematch ended in a very surprising win for Fury which earned him the Comeback of the Year award from The Ring, as well as various other awards too. A third match between the two boxers was scheduled for July 2020 but has been delayed to December 2020, although many fans are concerned it can be pushed back further.

Conor McGregor Vs Floyd Mayweather Jr. (2017)

Back in 2017, one of the biggest matches came when Irish boxer Conor McGregor decided to take on American boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. The show took place at the T-Mobile Arena in Nevada in August 2017, and the match saw Mayweather beat McGregor by technical knockout during the 10th round. Reports have suggested that Mayweather earned around $280 million and McGregor earned around $130 million for taking part in the big match and that around six $1 million bets were placed on Mayweather in Las Vegas while the other majority of bets were placed on underdog McGregor.

Dean Marcantonio Vs Curtis Woodhouse (2006)

Curtis Woodhouse was a British professional footballer who decided to try out professional boxing despite having no prior experience with the sport. In 2006, Woodhouse played in his first-ever boxing match against Dean Marcantonio and, against all odds, managed to win. It’s also been reported that Woodhouse had placed a bet of £5,000 on himself to win the match and, although Woodhouse never confirmed it himself, the sportsman walked away with £250,000 in winnings! Following his match with Marcantonio, Woodhouse returned to football and continued to play until 2012, while occasionally returning to the boxing ring.

Floyd Mayweather Jr. Vs Manny Pacquiao (2015)

The 2005 match between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Manny Pacquiao was hyped as the “fight of the century” and proved to be one of the biggest fights of the year. Unfortunately, when it came to the actual match, which took place in Las Vegas – the city where, besides watching sports, you can play anything from slot machines to table games – it proved to be disappointing as Mayweather Jr was quickly crowned as the winner via a unanimous decision. Despite the disappointment, the match is now regarded as one of the highest-grossing games of recent years.

These are just some of the most famous matches to occur in the last 20 years, and we believe the next decade and beyond will see numerous more exciting, and unbelievable boxing matches.