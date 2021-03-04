Former World Champ confirmed for Tony Browne

Details of Tony Browne‘s next fight have been confirmed.

The Dublin super middleweight will face former World Champion Kassim Ouma [29(18)-14(3)] at the Naito Gym in Bruselles, Belgium, on Sunday March 28th.

Browne, along with Tiernan Bradley and Ryan O’Rourke, had been due to appear in Luxembourg on March 20th alongside the Boxing Ireland stable but the O’Rourke’s Gym trio have now shifted to the following weekend.

While Ugandan Ouma is 42 years of age and operating two weights above his favoured class, it still represents a notable outing for three-fight novice Browne. Additionally, he will be competing over eight rounds for the first time.

Ouma claimed world title honours in 2004, upsetting Verno Phillips to claim the IBF light middleweight title and defending the belt once. The former child soldier then campaigned at middleweight losing in challenges to Jermaine Taylor and Gennady Golovkin.

Since the tenth-round stoppage loss to Golovkin, Ouma has taken to an away-corner journeyman role. Most recently, the East African lost to Ashley Theophane over ten rounds in Denmark in 2019 having previously gone the distance with Kamil Szeremeta among others.

For Browne, it’s the next step following two solid six-round wins over Hubert Kuate and Gennadi Stserbin. The Dubliner is quite evidently looking to move fast and, should he win later this month, appearances on the U.S. East Coast under the Star Boxing banner are in the offing.

Opponents on the ONLY O1NE card for Bradley and O’Rourke will be confirmed in due course.