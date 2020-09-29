Fluttering eyelids at Anthony Fowler will leave Davies with a bloody nose warns McKenna

Ohara Davies [21(16)-2(1)] online conflicts with Anthony Fowler and the likes will play a massive part in him losing the physical conflict that counts tomorrow night warns Tyrone McKenna [21(6)-1(0)-1]

McKenna has warned Davies that his other distractions will be what causes his downfall as the pair battle it out in a career changing Golden Contract final.

Despite a long running grudge and the fact ‘The Mighty Celt’ stands between him and a six figure promotional contract, McKenna argues ‘Two Tanks’ is focusing on everything else but him ahead of their battle tomorrow.

The Belfast man feels that is a mistake and an error that will prove fatal.

“I’ve been driven by one thing, and that’s fighting Ohara Davies and winning the Golden Contract. It seems like he’s been focused on a lot more than just Tyrone McKenna, and that’s going to be his downfall,” he said.

“We had the face-off interview on Monday, and I don’t even think he knew who he was coming down to face off with. Whether it was Anthony Fowler, Florian Marku, Sam Jones, or whoever else he’s been kicking off with on Twitter. He’s having arguments with everybody but me. He’s fighting me but he’s not acting like he is.”

McKenna has been calling for the Davies fight for sometime now and has a genuine dislike for the Londoner.

However, he is adamant he won’t be blinded by the grudge and will remain focused on what is at stake.

“I’m not going into this fight thinking it’s a grudge match and that I hate Ohara Davies. If I do this then I’ll let my emotions get the better of me and I’ll get stuck into a war that I shouldn’t be in. I’ll stick to what Pete Taylor tells me to do.

“I’m not underestimating him. I still think he’ll bring his A-game and I’ll bring mine. There is a massive opportunity with this Golden Contract and I won’t let that slip.”

Elsewhere on the bill Steven Ward steps up to cruiserweight to face Jone Volau.