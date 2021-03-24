First-round KO kid Harley Burke tells New York’s finest to get in touch if they want guaranteed excitement

Harley Burke [5(5)-0] has told New York promoters if they want gauranteed excitement and a passion crowd they need to get in touch.

The Galway-born Woodlawn warrior has found himself fighting in South Carolina in a bid to keep busy and get his career up and running but feels fighting closer to home is becoming a real possibility.

‘Heavy Hands Harley’ fueled the hype significantly on Saturday night when he made it five first-round knockouts on the bounce despite having to take a step up.

This win in particular has said to have caught the attention of promoters running shows around New York and Burke promises they won’t be disappointed if they make the call.

“I’d tell promoters If they want exciting fights and big crowds then I’m their guy,” Burke told Irish-boxing.com.

“I understand the business side of this sport. I want the big nights, sold out arenas, world titles, I’m coming for everything.”

Defeating Raekwon Williams, a fighter with a knockout scalp to his name, in 45 seconds will add to the noise surrounding Irish Boxing’s Triple H.

There has now been interest from promoters in and around New York but the 25-year-old has warned he won’t around for a fight date.

“The hype is definitely building,” he adds.

“I think I made a big statement Saturday night and I’m only going to get better. Ideally, New York would be next but I’m not counting on it. I need to stay active, I won’t wait around for it.”

Reflecting on the challenge Saturday presented Burke admits Williams, whose cousin he stopped on his debut, represented his toughest test to date.

He expected a stick and move approach from an opponent that started fast but felt he could always get to him.

“I knew he liked to stick and move so the gameplan was to apply a ton of pressure and force him to fight. I was confident I could take his best shot I just need to get on the inside and fire away,” he adds before revealing the American asked questions despite only lasting 45 seconds.

“I knew it’d be my toughest test thus far and it was. He came out guns blazing and landed a few nice shots. I weathered the storm and kept pressing forward,” he continues before all but heralding it a come from behind win.

“It felt great to put him down. He was winning the round up until that point, the momentum was all in his favor. It was a clean uppercut right on the temple I knew once it was over. He was on the ground for a few minutes.”