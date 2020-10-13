First Europe then the world – EBU win propels Tommy McCarthy into world title conversation

Tommy McCarthy’s European title fight with Bilal Laggoune has more than Continental consequences suggests manager Mark Dunlop and Matchroom boss Eddie Hearn.

‘The Mack Attack’ can join the likes of Bernard Dunne, Carl Frampton, Willie Casey, Paul McCloskey, Brian Magee and James Tennyson as a recent Irish EBU European champion if he defeats the Belgian at the end of this month – and become a genuine world title contender in the process.

The popular Belfast figure and the Belgian fight on Saturday 31st October as part of the Usyk vs Chisora undercard, live on Sky Sports Box Office and DAZN.

Emerge victorious in that fight and ‘Big Tommy’ will not only join an illustrious list of Irish blue strap winners, but will put his name among the current cruiserweight world title contenders according to Dunlop.

“This is a massive night in Tommy’s career,” said the MHD boss.

“We know it’s going to be a tough fight against Bilal but I have 100 per cent belief that my man will get his hand raised on the night with a nice, new shiny belt over his shoulder and move one step closer to a world title shot.”

Eddie Hearn, who promotes the clash also mentioned world level, but with a host of domestic level cruisers populating his shows at present wasn’t ruling out some interesting defences.

“It’s such an exciting time for the domestic cruiserweight division and victory against the tough Laggoune will give the opportunity for some huge fights on both domestic and world level.”