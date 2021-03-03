‘Fireworks’ – Deniz Ilbay confident of dethroning Lewis Crocker

Deniz Ilbay [22(10) 2(0)] is promising fireworks and title-winning display when he faces Lewis Crocker [12(7)-0] on March 12.

Ilbay challenges unbeaten Crocker for his WBO European welterweight title at the University of Bolton Stadium next Friday.

Germany’s Ilbay has won a number of ranking titles during his career, and also went the distance with former world title challenger Egidijus Kavaliauskas back in 2016.

He has now warned Crocker to expect a fiery encounter and defeat when they meet.

“I’m excited to be standing in the ring again and to be able to deliver fireworks. In the past year I have become stronger and improved on a lot of things. I’m so excited to fight in front of such a huge audience, even if they are only behind their TVs,” Ilbay said.

“We have had a lot of great sparring with fighters of the highest level. I had a lot of fight cancellations in 2020 due to COVID, but I stayed in fight mode because I knew it will pay off one day, and now it has.

“I will be pleased once I’m sitting on the airplane on the way back from the UK to Germany, because that means the fight did happen and I will be the WBO European welterweight champion. Winning that title is all I want right now, that’s my main focus.”

Elsewhere on the MTK Fight Night on March 12, Gary Cully squares off with Viktor Kotochigov for the vacant WBO European lightweight title, while the Pete Taylor trained Jordan Reynolds makes his professional debut against Robbie Chapman.