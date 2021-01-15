Fired up Larry Fryers promises former two weight world champion hell

A shocked Larry Fryers [11(4)-3(1)] is promising to give Rances Barthelemy [27(14)-1(0)-1] hell when they trade leather on January 30.

The Monaghan fighter has been handed a relatively out of the blue chance to go from boxing ‘nobody to somebody’ after being handed a fight with a recent world champion live on Fox sports.

The New York based lightweight is more than determined to take it and is going to do all he can to upset the extremely skilled Cuban.

Fryers is a fan of what Barthelemy can do and knows a big test awaits, but he is determined to put it on the former IBF super featherweight and lightweight world title holder later this month.

An excited fighter told Irish-boxing.com he expects fireworks and the fight to steal the show.

“I’m over the moon to have this opportunity. This is what I got into the sport for to test myself against the very best and this guy is definitely one of them. I can’t wait to share the ring with him and give him hell,” he said before expanding further.

“I predict an absolute hell of a fight. I believe this fight will steal the show. It’s a guy wanting to stake his claim against a guy wanting to hold on to his so I’m predicting fireworks.”

Victory over ‘Kid Blast’ would certainly see Fryers stake a claim. It would no doubt lead to massive opportunities and pay days and that is something the American based Irish man is aware of.

“Look a win here will change my career. You go from being a nobody to a somebody and it sets me on the road to where I want to be, so a win here is massive.”

To register that massive win ‘Lethal’ is more than aware he will have to defeat a genuine talent. He makes no bones about the fact he holds the 34-year-old in high regard.

“I know he is top class from his amateur background to his pro career. You don’t become a two weight world champion for nothing. This guy is the real deal and I expect him to bring his best into the fight, but also because of who he is and what he is I expect him to bring the very best out of me.”

Barthelemy hasn’t fought since late 2019 when he drew with Robert Easter Jr, while Fryers was active by 2020 standards. However, the underdog going into the fight doesn’t believe that will play any part in the outcome.

“This guy, from his amateur career throughout his pro career, has been a busy fighter and has more than likely been in the gym non stop. He grew up that way coming through the Cuban ranks, so he won’t be rusty he will be raring to go.”

Fryers had been getting calls and has been offered work recently.

He taken on noted prospects, hoping to make a breakthrough, but failed to derail the likes of Wesley Ferrer and Top Rank’s John Bauza in 2020.

The 30-year-old then signed to fight knockout artist Elvis Rodriguez before Covid put paid to that clash.

Still the call to fight a two weight world champion took him by complete surprise.

“It was a shock,” he admits. “It’s not everyday you get the offer to fight a two weight world champion. My manager called me last Friday when I was at work and said PBC had contacted him and wanted to know would I be interested in the fight to which I I said ‘make it happen’ and that’s how it came about,” he continued before claiming the relative short notice won’t affect him.

“I got this fight on three weeks notice, but look that’s why I stay in the gym year round, so that when opportunities like this come along I’m ready to go. I am ready to go now and I have a great boss who has allowed me the 3 weeks off to jump in and train full time. I also have amazing sponsors who are helping me financially so I can do that so I’m blessed.”