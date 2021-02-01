Fired up Declan Geraghty wants Joe Fitzpatrick Irish title fight

A fired-up Declan Geraghty is hoping to pick up two titles in 2021.



The stylish southpaw hasn’t fought since his stoppage defeat to Archie Sharp, a reverse many felt would force the Dubliner to consider retirement.



Having lost the majority of times he stepped into major spotlight, it was argued ‘Prettyboy’ may find it hard to return.



However, the Dubliner has always remained confident in his ability, believes a move up in the scales will help, and has his sights set on titles in 2021.



There has been rumour of ranking title fights and suggestions of a domestic push, which would include a BUI Celtic and Irish title fights.



There is no specific plan in place, but Geraghty is open to all comers.



“I am as ambitious as ever. Nothing has changed there. I want anyone and everyone and will pick up two titles this year,” Geraghty told Irish-boxing.com.



Geraghty has been and is willing to explore all avenues but has been pushing for one fight in particular.



A showdown with fellow southpaw, recent Irish title challenger, and reigning BUI lightweight Celtic champion Joe Fitzpatrick appeals.



Indeed, Geraghty claims the pair have discussed the possibility.



“Me and Joe are happy to fight each other. I don’t know him too well but we have chatted in DMs on Facebook and he’s a cool lad. He is also game to fight, so can’t not like him. I would love to fight him for the Irish title. If that fight doesn’t come off or it can’t be next I will be ready to fight anyone else in six weeks’ time.”



Reflecting on the Sharpe defeat, a stoppage one, that played out live on BT Sports, Geraghty admits it hurt but it hasn’t dented his confidence.



Like all his reverses – bar his second Jono Carroll defeat – the former National Elite champion showed moments of class against the Frank Warren fighter before being caught. He takes solace from his first three rounds against the world-ranked fighter and believes he is some adjustments away from some serious success.



“The Sharpe defeat was hard like all the other ones. It’s frustrating because none of the fighters that beat me are better than me. It’s a sickner losing when you know you should and can beat them. Look that’s life I have to look forward now.”



Moving forward Geraghty plans to jump from super featherweight to welterweight, with a possible lightweight pit stop.



“I am planning to move to 140. I feel people will see the best out of me moving up in weight. I’ll be strong and fast and will be happy to fight anyone. I’ve been working on growing into the weight.”