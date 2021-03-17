Fight date – John Joe Nevin to fight for the first time under Billy Joe Saunders management

John Joe Nevin [14(4)-0] will fight for the first time under the management of Billy Joe Saunders next month.

The Olympic silver medal winner confirmed he had employed the current super middleweight world champion as his manager over the weekend – and within days has a date to look forward to.

One of Ireland’s greatest ever amateur operators will return to the ring on April 17 after securing a clash on the undercard of Danny Dignum’s WBO middleweight title defence against Andrey Sirotkin.

‘The Mullingar Shuffler’ fights Shaun Cooper [10(0)-2(1)] over six rounds.

‘The Scorpion’ is a former WBO Youth Champion, the 24-year-old has lost two of the three times he has stepped up and would be a fighter Nevin would be confident of beating.

It’s the first time Nevin will appear in the ring since November of 2019 and he will be hoping for a busy 2021.

“John Joe can achieve greatness and I believe he can go all the way to the top,” said Saunders upon signing Nevin.

“His amateur pedigree speaks for itself. He beat Luke Campbell in the amateurs and Campbell also beat him, so that is a fight I would like to see.

“I am really looking forward to working alongside John Joe and myself and Daniel are looking to get the best fights possible for him. He made history as the first traveler to win an Olympic silver medal and I am looking forward to working alongside him.”