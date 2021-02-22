Ever-entertaining Martin Quinn confirms ring return

Martin Quinn [3(1)-1(0)] returns to the ring for the first time in two years next month.

The Crumlin native was last seen trading leather at the National Stadium in March of 2019.

‘The Mighty Quinn’ won a Dublin derby defeating Francy Luzoho in a highly entertaining six round clash that night, but hasn’t had the chance to build on the career best win.

There was talk of a Luzoho rematch, a fight with Victor Rabei an ad Joe Fitzpatrick clash.

Meanwhile, the Dubliner signed to fight Scottish Champion Calvin McCord and Stephen Webb.

However, the rumoured clashes were never made and the agreed bouts fell through.

The Crumlin BC graduate will now return on March 27 and ends a frustrating sabbatical on the Back to Business 3 card in Luxembourg.

Quinn joins a number of Boxing Ireland stablemates on the Continetal card.

World Youth Champion Katelynn Phelan is on the bill, so too is Dominic Donegan, Kevin Cronin and Owen O’Neill with more expected to confirmed over the coming days.

The ever entertaining Quinn has proven himself domestic dust up keen and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him secure a win away before looking for a derby bout later in the year.