European Youth medal winner Paul Ryan confirms new debut date

Paul Ryan will make his eagerly anticipated debut on March 19.

The former underage amateur standout was to officially join the paid ranks this coming weekend but a reshuffle of MTK Fight Nights moved his pro bow back a month.

The Dubliner was confirmed on a card that also see’s Paul Hyland Jr’s lightweight British title fight with Liam Walsh.

The show takes place at the University of Bolton Stadium, and will be broadcast live in the US on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank, and worldwide on IFL TV.

It’s the news Ryan’s fans have waited for since late 2019 when he officially confirmed he was turning over.

The The former Bay City and Mulhuddart amateur signed with Ryan Roach -brother to legendary coach Freddie – of Fight Locker and relocated Stateside.

The young prospect also teamed up with coach Hector Bermudez, who trains the likes of Portlaoise’s former world champion TJ Doheny as well as former Patrick Hyland foe Javier Fortuna.

The 21-year-old was expected to fight Stateside and carve a career for himself across the Atlantic.

However, in recent weeks he has teamed up with MTK Global and hasn’t had to wait long for a debut date.

Upon signing with MTK, Ryan, a World Youth and European Schoolboy medal winner, predicted he would transition smoothly into the pros.

“As an amateur I’ve won three national titles, a European silver medal, a world bronze medal, multiple international box cups and I have boxed for Ireland over 15 times.

“I see it as a smooth and very successful transition, I work extremely hard every day and I leave no stone unturned in my training so I know that I’ll go all the way.

“I just want to fight, I want to get active, get wins under my belt and begin my quest for the world championship.”