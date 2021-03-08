EU European title change after Eric Donovan’s opponent fails drug test

The EU champion Eric Donovan [13(7)-1(1)] was set to challenge for the EU European title has been stripped of his strap after failing a drug test.

The Kildare fighter had been ordered to fight Haithem Laamouz for the strap by the European Boxing Union.

No date or venue had been agreed but the Malta-born super featherweight had to defend against the St Michaels Athy graduate or vacate.

Purse bids would have been called if both parties couldn’t come to terms but it won’t come to that.

Irish-boxing.com understands Laamouz has been stripped of his title due to a positive drug test.

Mario Alfano [15(4)-2(0)-1], the fighter Laamouz defeated to claim the title in December, has been reinstated as an official challenger and stands between the Mark Dunlop managed fighter and the title.

Both teams have until March 29th to agree terms and if an agreement can’t be reached purse bids will be called.

Donovan next appears in a six-rounder against Jamie Quinn in Belgium and will be hoping to fight for the vacant strap soon after.

‘Super Mario’ has appeared on Matchroom Italy shows in the past, which could be good news for former amateur standout Donovan.

The Pascal Collins trained fighter could benefit from his managers working relationship with Eddie Hearn and his title fight could be given a sizable platform.