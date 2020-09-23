Eric Donovan gives Eddie Hearn ‘second chance’ promise update

2021 looks like it could be the year for Eric Donovan [12(7)-1(1)].

The respected Kildare fighter didn’t manage to get his hand raised when he fought Zelfa Barrett on Fight Camp, but still managed to make the most of the career changing opportunity.

The Irish featherweight champion did enough in the fight to show his talent and promise.

‘Lilywhite Lightning’ also lit up fight week and won admirers galore when getting across his personality and redemption story in the build up to the fight.

Indeed, Eddie Hearn became one of the more vocal members of the Donovan fan club – and promised he would give the 35-year-old another fight on a Matchroom card, but at his own weight next time out.

Speaking to Irish-boxing.com Donovan revealed he doesn’t see that Sky date being part of what could prove an exciting 2021.

The Athy man, who has just teamed up with coach Pascal Collins, hints at ‘big fights’, suggesting Matchroom may have longer term plans for him.

The Mark Dunlop managed fighter expects to be out in what could be a return to winning ways bout before the year is out, before then attempting to make waves next year.

“I hope to be back out before the end of 2020, nothing in the pipeline just yet but definitely, we have big plans for big fights in the very near future. Sky and Matchroom will more than likely be in the early part of 2021,” Donovan told Irish-boxing.com.