Eric Donovan becomes a Celtic Warrior – Paschal Collins takes head coach reigns

Eric Donovan [12(7)-1(1)] has become a Celtic Warrior having teamed up with Pascal Collins.

The Irish featherweight champion has brought in the Celtic Warrior Gym boss as his head coach.

The Kildare favourite will keep Olympic hero Kenneth Egan as part of the team, but experienced pro coach Collins will be the main man in the corner moving forward.

Egan had worked well with his friend and former amateur team mate to date. Indeed, the Beijing silver medal winner, was praised for his work in the corner, during the 35-year-old’s Fight Camp defeat to Zelfa Barrett, but isn’t a full time coach and has other commitments.

The Athy southpaw has also worked with Andy Lee for one fight and Gerry Storey in his corner in some early fights.

Less so in the case of Egan, but there was always a ‘doing it alone’ element to Donovan’s approach. It appeared coaches were brought in to throw a watchful eye over the intelligent and self disciplined featherweight’s workings.

In that regard the full time element of Collins will prove a bonus. It takes a lot of pressure of the Mark Dunlop managed fighter and gives firmer structure to proceedings.

There is no doubt a fighter, with the promise of another Matchroom date in his back pocket, will also enjoy the team element to Celtic Warriors. It was more or less lone ranger for Donovan up to this point, but now he will have the likes of Spike O’Sullivan, Niall Kennedy, Craig O’Brien, Ray Moylette and co as stablemates.

There is no official news as to when Donovan returns to the ring, but having impressed at super featherweight, Eddie Hearn has promised him a big featherweight chance.