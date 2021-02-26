Sucre and Spice – Lee Reeves opens up about Colombian adventure

Lee Reeves [5(4)-1(0)] wants to make the world sit ip and take note over the course of 2021- so much so he has as gone far as Columbia to spread the word.

The Limerick southpaw finally gets the chance to put his first career defeat behind him when he ends a year out of the ring this weekend – and to secure fight he has had to travel to South America of all places.

The stylist, who counts Tyson Fury as a big fan, has been training at the Champions Gym in Lanzarote for the best part of the last eight months eager to get a fight date.

After hounding Canadian promoter Lee Baxter he finally got one – in one of Colombia’s (relatively) smaller cities, Sincelejo in the Sucre Province.

“I kept annoying my promoter to get me fights and I kept training hoping for call. It paid off as Lee Baxter Promotions came through for me again, thank God,” he explained Irish-boxing.com.

Reeves is the first Irish boxer to ply his trade in Colombia since Dee Kelly’s challenge of Irene Pacheco in 2003. The 25-year-old goes into action blind as to what the show or even opponent will be like.

“I really don’t know what to expect,” he added.

“I don’t expect anything fancy or easy, especially if the number of hoops I have already jumped through traveling alone due to Covid-19 are anything to go by.

Speaking about the potential opponent he continued: “I was handed two names, one guy had a 50-50 record but all his wins came by KO so I’m hoping it’s something exciting for me. I just said to him I trust him so whoever he picks I will beat.”

Despite going into the clash relatively blind the popular Treaty fighter is confident he will entertain. Indeed, he plans to win new fans every time he fights in what he hopes will be a busy year.

“What I’m hoping is to perform to the best of my ability each time I’m in the ring.

“I want to get the world excited for my fights.”

The fight also represents Reeves’ first under former fighter Jonathan O’Brien, something which excites him too.

The Munster southpaw has been working in the Canaries for nigh-on a year and feels he has come on as a fighter and a person since relocating.

“I’ve been blessed training in a great gym surrounded by great people. I’m happy with how I progressed through this pandemic not only as a fighter but as a person, I have developed into a more mature person.

“Me and Jono get on great. I am very passionate about the sport and so is he, so when we get into the gym we work very very hard, it’s exciting and enjoyable,” he adds before revealing some of the specifics he has worked on.

“We have been working on lots of pro movements, shoulder movements, sitting on shots and going to the body more, so if one or two things come off fight by fight as we go on we are doing something right.”