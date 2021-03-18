Eddie Hearn to confirm Katie Taylor on Matchroom’s ‘best ever card’ tomorrow

Katie Taylor looks set to be confirmed on a massive PPV card tomorrow.

Eddie Hearn revealed he will announce Katie Taylor’s next bout on Friday and separately stated he will reveal five fights for a mega card he believes is the best he has promoted.

Common sense and indeed rumour suggest undisputed lightweight world champion’s first fight of 2021 will be part of tomorrow’s announcement.

An Olympic re-run with Natasha Jonas has been muted and the Liverpool native has been hinted at ‘big news’ coming soon.

It would be no surprise if that was the fight announced tomorrow with May 1 or May 15 being the dates suggested.

Picture By Mark Robinson

Hearn has also recently confirmed James Tennyson will fight former three-weight world champion and Scottish fight legend Ricky Burns next.

‘The Assassin’s manager Mark Dunlop has hinted that fight will play out on a card with middleweight great Gennady Golovkin, which has since prompted suggestions ‘Tenny’ versus Burns and Taylor versus Jonas may will populate a GGG undercard.

Tommy McCarthy is aslo due to defend his EBU European crusierweight title against Alexandru Jur on May 1 or May 15.

It could be the Belfast big man could also be one of the five fights confirmed tomorrow.

If the card is used to help build a Belfast homecoming there may also be an outside chance Eric Donovan may appear.

The Kildare fighter goes to work in Belgium on Saturday and will challenge for the EU super featherweight title soon after.

Dublin heavyweight Thomas Carty has also called for a place on the PPV show.