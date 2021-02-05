Headline News News Pro News 

Eddie Hearn suggests ANOTHER three-weight World Champ for James Tennyson

If the Jorge Linares match-up can’t be made, Eddie Hearn has another idea for James Tennyson [28(24)-3(3)].

The Matchroom boss has suggested an in-house showdown between Tennyson and Scottish veteran Ricky Burns [43(16)-8(0)-1].

Three-weight world champion Burns is now back down at lightweight and, following his defeat to Lee Selby back in October 2019, is looking for one last shot.

Hearn is open to a Tennyson showdown, noting that the 37-year-old ‘Rickster’ is just one of a number of options for the Belfast banger.

The Essex fight boss described how “everyone is talking about the Four Kings: Devin Haney, Teofimo Lopez, Ryan Garcia, and Tank Davis, but James Tennyson although understandably not at that level yet – he hasn’t got the wins on his resume – is very very dangerous.”

“He is a real dark horse of the division. We are actually talking about him maybe fighting for the IBO world title to try and get a piece of the action, all those [major] belts are taken at the moment.”

The British champion is set for a return to the ring in three months time and the minor IBO belt may be on the line in a crossroads clash against a high-profile opponent.

Hearn outlined how Tennyson “is ready for big steps up I’ve talked about the Linares fight, I love that fight as well. James Tennyson is back, probably May.”

“James Tennyson against Ricky Burns anyone?”

