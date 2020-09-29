Eddie Hearn reveals Tommy McCarthy will fight for the European title on massive PPV card

We’ve known the ‘what for and ‘against who’ with regard to Tommy McCarthy’s next fight for some time now – and now we have details as to the when and where.

‘The Mac Attack’ was made mandatory for the European cruiserweight title since the turn of the year and has been patiently awaiting his shot.

At that time Lawrence Okolie held the blue strap, but didn’t want to risk defending against the Belfast cruiserweight as he had a world title tilt on the horizon.

That left McCarthy [16(8)-2(1)] in opponent limbo for some time and had him a year out of the ring. However, a clear path to the coveted shot became apparent when ‘The Sauce’ officially vacated and Bilal Laggoune [25(14)-1(0)-2] was confirmed by the EBU as his foe in the vacant title fight.

All that was left then was a time and a place to be confirmed. Irish-boxing.com revealed Matchroom boss Eddie Hearn has promised to to promote any EBU title fight involving McCarthy and put it live on Sky and there was talk of a return to Belfast.

However, speaking to IFL TV Hearn confirmed he will put the fight on the massive Dereck Chisora versus Oleksandr Usyk Box Office card.

The 29-year-old Belfast fighter could become the latest Irish European title winner on the 31st of October in London.

Belfast would have been the preferable destination for the fight, but futile considering no crowds would be allowed, meaning McCarthy has secured the best possible available option in Wembley Arena.

His potentially career-changing title fight plays out on the undercard of an eagerly anticipated heavyweight dust up – and with Matchroom and Sky pushing for PPV sales there will be extra media glare on the undercard throughout the build-up.