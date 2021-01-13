Eddie Hearn hints at 2021 Matchroom Belfast fight night

Eddie Hearn has batted his eyelids in the direction of Belfast again.

The Matchroom boss has been mentioning the possibility of a Belfast return over the last six months, particularly with the emergence of James Tennyson and Tommy McCarthy as potential bill topping stars.

Matchroom ran shows with Paul McCloskey, Carl Frampton. and Ryan Burnett in Belfast over the years, but have been missing from the capital of Irish boxing since 2017.

Speaking previously Hearn suggested the time might be right for a return and said he will look at doing a show in Belfast pandemic permitting in 2021.

However, nothing by way of possible time frame or show make up has been shared as of yet.

The promoter did give a fresh reminder Belfast is on the agenda yesterday when replying to a Sky Sports tweet showing him receiving a not so warm welcome in Belfast ahead of Carl Frampton versus Scott Quigg.

Surely Belfast has to be on the agenda for 2021! https://t.co/qFtfa6Epmr — Eddie Hearn (@EddieHearn) January 12, 2021

Speaking previously Hearn said: “Carl Frampton has done incredible, obviously we had some fun with Ryan Burnett until he stepped down in his career, but I feel like with [McCarthy] and Tennyson – I love watching James Tennyson I think he’s such an exciting fighter – there’s massive potential for [McCarthy] and James Tennyson to co main event a card in Belfast next year, and start getting back to the Odyssey once the crowds are back,” said the Matchroom boss.

Hearn’s working relationship with Mark Dunlop means the other MHD fighters Paul Hyland, Eric Donovan and Conor Quinn may also benefit.