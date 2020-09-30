Easy work – Comfortable night awaits if Tyrone McKenna follows the game plan

It will be plain sailing if Tyrone McKenna sticks to the plan.

That’s the view of coach Pete Taylor ahead of tonight’s Golden Contract final.

‘The Mighty Celt’ takes on rival Ohara Davies for a six figure fight contract live on Sky Sports.

It’s a massive occasion, but potentially an easy task if the Belfast fighter follows instructions.

Taylor has long since pointed out the 6’1, southpaw should use his skills and physical attributes to earn relatively handy victories.

However, he has more often than not has to watch on as the entertainer elects to go to war.

Avoid that desire to trade tonight and he could become a well paid Top Rank fighter claims Taylor.

“McKenna is looking great, we’ve had a great camp and he’s looking really, really good,” the Dublin based Leeds man told the Irish News.

“I’m looking forward to the fight and, if he follows instructions, it can be an easy night for him. Tyrone likes to get stuck in and that’s his nature.

“You can’t take that away from him either and you have to let him unleash that a little bit at some stage but it’s picking the right time to do that. That’s the most important thing.”

Speaking with regard to Davies the experienced and respected coach said: “He is a good puncher but I think his power might be a little bit over-rated.

“He has been knocking out journeymen but once Tyrone uses his attributes – his height and his southpaw stance and starts moving away from his right hand I don’t think he’ll have much trouble.

“Ohara Davies’ legs are fairly slow and, all-round, Tyrone is a much better boxer… if he boxes!”