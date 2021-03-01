Dublin heavyweight Thomas Carty confirms pro move

When an amateur starts talking about potential ring monikers you know the vest has been retired.

That’s certainly the case for Thomas Carty.

The Dublin heavyweight has confirmed he has decided to turn over when speaking to Irish-boxing.com over the weekend.

Having been a fixture in pro camps in the UK over the last 12 months, rumour had the popular big man ready to announce his entrance to the paid ranks.

Carty has since confirmed he had one eye on Tokyo, was hoping to win the National Elites, and was aiming to secure Olympic qualification via the World route. Therefore, he was holding pro fire.

Now with the World Qualifier cancelled and no backdoor route into the Games, Carty has made his move into the pros official.

“I was sticking around,” he admits when asked about Tokyo.

“I am in tremendous shape at the moment. I did [Dereck] Chisora’s camp then [Lawerence] Okolie’s camp before Christmas and now I am back in Okolie’s camp, so I am firing on all cylinders. I have never ever felt better with the fellas I have been sparring and the work I have been giving them at the minute.”

“I definitely would have been a real threat in the qualifiers, a threat to anyone to be honest. It’s a bit of a blow but it’s made up my mind now definitely. I will be turning over.”

Having started to forge a name for himself sparring world-level fighters in Britain, Carty’s name has started to be spoken in circles outside of Irish boxing.

That’s certainly reflected in the interest the southpaw has had from managers and promoters.

Now having committed to all things pro, he reveals he now has a difficult choice to make.

So plentiful and tempting are the offers on the table, that Carty has some serious thinking to do.

“There has been some serious talk lately, so it’s just about making the right choice for my career. I won’t be going money-grabbing, I want to go with the right team who want to do it the right way.

“There has been a lot of interest from differing outfits. The amount of interest is a bit of a problem for me. I am comparing and nitpicking at different things,” he continues.

“I’m trying to see what is right for me and my career and it’s actually made it more difficult now because if there was only one person interested it would be an easy one!”

“I have been around so many camps and different people all while my name is growing. More people have to got to see me and see what I am about.”

Although official confirmation of the heavyweight turning over only comes with the publishing of this article, Carty is keen to reach agreement soon.

The former Corinthians, Glasnevin, and Crumlin amateur is so excited to get punching he has his sights set on a summer debut.

“I’ll definitely have a decision made soon and hopefully get a debut made by the summer, if not September-October because I would love to have the fans there. Can you imagine how many Dublin fans I’d bring to my debut? Hundreds, easy!

“I am really really excited about turning over and get a crack at hitting someone with the small gloves with the power I am hitting with now. I am really buzzing about it,” he adds before revealing he will sign a deal once he has consulted those close to him.

“I am close to signing because I want to get the ball rolling, but I am waiting on advice from different people.”

As stated, Carty has been sparring with the likes of Chisora and Okolie and spent time in camps with some big names.

He seems to have benefited from seeing world title camps in operation and feels he has improved immensely over the last 12 months.

“I’ve been around these high level camps, the likes of Okolie, Derek Chisora, Chris Billam-Smith, Anthony Fowler and Luke Campbell, I have seen all these guys at close quarters and it’s being eye-opening.

“It shows you what is required at the top top end. It’s definitely where I belong and where I think I should be but still it’s been eye opening to see the intensity, the dedication to training, the skill set and what goes into a fight camp in itself,” he continues before confidently expressing a belief he has improved.

“It has me more excited to be honest. No joke, I can’t see any Irish guy causing me any trouble at the minute. I haven’t even my eyes set on Irish guys. I want to crack on learning my trade in pro boxing. I really think I have a bright future and so do a lot of people. A lot of highly thought of people think I can go far.”

“I think I am more suited to the pro game. I have really good fitness for a big guy. I have power in both hands, I have always had good power but I am able to get off shots now. I made a slight few adjustments to my style and they have made a huge difference. I am buzzing for people to see what I have seen over the last year and a half.”