Dublin heavyweight Thomas Carty announces pro team

Dublin heavyweight Thomas Carty has officially become a Celtic Warrior.

Irish-boxing.com revealed last month the popular big man had ditched the vest and was pro game bound.

At that time Carty was mulling over a number of ‘interesting offers. Considering he had impressed in camps sparring Derek Chisora and Lawerence Okolie there was talk he could be England bound in terms of both trainer and managerial setup.

However, the National Eltie finalist confirmed he will keep a Dublin base and has teamed up with an American promoter.

Carty has joined forceswith Dublin coach Pascal Collins and will link up with Boston based promoters Murphys Boxing.

It suggests the heavy will look to forge a career Stateside, although Murphys are not adverse to allowing Irish their fighters explore options closer to home.

The former Driminagh and Crumlin amateur has spent time training in the Celtic Warriors gym and was obviously impressed by the set up.

He now makes the like of Spike O’Sullivan, Ray Moylette, Craig O’Brien, fellow heavyweight Niall Kennedy and Eric Donovan as stablemates, some of which are also guided by Collins and Murphys.

The big man has since confirmed he will debut as early as May 1. Carty will trade leather alongside O’Sullivan, Moylette, O’Brien and Niall O’Connor on a 12 Round and Murphys promotion in Belgium.

There will also be a degree of spotlight on his debut as it will be aired on UFC Fight Pass.