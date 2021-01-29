Dragon returns – European adventure for Joe Fitzpatrick

It’a back to buisness for Joe Fitzpatrick [10(7)-1(1)] on a fittingly named Back to Buisness 3 card.

‘The Dragon’ has been in boxing hibernation since suffering his first career defeat in February of last year.

The stylish southpaw talent was stopped early by Gary Cully in one of the most eagerly anticipated Irish title fights in modern times.

The Boxing Ireland promoted 26-year-old looks to return to winning ways on March 20 and will travel to Luxemburg to get back to work.

The ticket selling lightweight fights a yet to be confirmed opponent,on a card in Europe, a fight night that is said to host bouts for a number of Irish fighters.

It will be the Commonwealth Games medalists first fight in over a year and such is his standing a victory should open the door to some interesting clashes.

Indeed, both the BUI Celtic lightweight Champion and Declan Geraghty have been politley discussing the possibility of a domestic title fight later on this year.

Boxing Ireland confirmed the news online today stating: “Delight to announce that after almost a year out of the ring Belfast BUI Celtic title champion Joe Fitzpatrick returns to action in Luxembourg Flag of Luxembourg on March 20.”

Irish-boxing.com understands a host of Irish fighters will be officially confirmed on the card very soon.