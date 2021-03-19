Dominic Donegan chasing 3Arena carrot and clashes with Treacy and O’Brien

Dominic Donegan [5(1)-0] has his sights set on some juicy carrots as he returns to business on the Back to Business 3 card in Luxembourg this weekend.

The Cavan fighter takes on former Dylan Moran foe Milos Janjanin [13(11)-24(9)] on a bill that also see’s Katelynn Phelan, Kevin Cronin Owen O’Neill and Jamie Morrissey fight.

‘Da Bomb’ isn’t overlooking a Bosnia and Herzegovinan fighter, whose 11 knockouts suggest he can punch, but is motivated by what might be to come.

The light middleweight has derby clashes with Eddie Treacy and national champion Craig O’Brien in his sights.

The Boxing Ireland fighter is mandated to fight promotional stablemate, Treacy, for the BUI Celtic title, win that and he foresees a fight with green belt-holer O’Brien, who fights in Belgium on the same night.

With Boxing Ireland looking to go the 3Arena alongside Siam Warriors after Celtic Clash 12 in Belfast – and Donegan knows to make 100 percent sure of spots on both big shows he has to win in the Benelux country this weekend.

“My promoters Boxing Ireland are announcing a Celtic Clash straight after this. Hopefully that all goes to plan then you have a massive reward at the end in a 3Arena show. “

“It would be a dream come true to fight on that. I will put in the work to make sure I am on that card. It’s a massive carrot that everyone will be chasing-and I have to win this weekend to stay in the race,” he adds before breaking down specifics.

“It looks like the Celtic Clash in Belfast depending on crowds but myself and Eddie [Treacy] should be fighting on that for the BUI Celtic title, possibly.

“Then the winner of that could possibly fight Craig O’Brien for the Irish title. You never know, it’s all out of our hands. Our managers and promoters will make those decisions for us, well for me anyway.

“They will decide whether I wait to fight Eddie in the 3Arena. I think that would be a fantastic stage for that fight.”

In fairness to Donegan, he was answering questions put to him with regard to the future, his focus is solely on the weekend and what he believes is a step up.

“It’s always step-up time. My opponent this weekend fought Dylan Moran so it’s all steps up. Every fight is a step up and I want to step up after this one. As I said if my managers feel that is the title fight I’ll be ready.”

The Jonathan Lewins-trained fighter is content enough fighting on the road for the moment, delighted to be getting rounds and banking experience.

“This is the second time I have to travel in my pro career. I fought in Spain already. It’s all experience, but every fight is experience. I am learning my trade, I want to learn fast but with Covid I was put back 12 months. Saturday night is to get me back on the road.

“You can’t beat experience and I get more of that in Luxembourg this weekend. We don’t have that many fights so grab everything you can,” he adds before praising his sponsors.

“Only I have great sponsors that enabled me to fight this weekend. I am very lucky to have that and I am very grateful.”