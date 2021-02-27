Disappointing not disastrous – some good news for heartbroken Anthony Cacace

Disappointing, not disastrous, that’s how Anthony Cacace’s manager Pat Magee describes the cancelation of this weekend’s British title fight.

‘The Apache’ was due to defend the Lonsdale belt for the first time on top of a BT Sports bill this Saturday night.

However, challenger Lyon Woodstock tested positive for Covid 19 on Wednesday and the clash was postponed at such a late stage a replacement couldn’t be found.

As a result, a fight that was postponed twice in 2020 was canceled again, meaning the 32-year-old super featherweight hasn’t fought since November 2019.

At first glance, it looks like another disastrous bout of bad luck for the Belfast man but Magee assures it’s things are not as bad as they initially seemed.

Magee is confident Cacace will be back out in March on a Frank Warren card and reveals he may fight an opponent that will enhance his world title credentials.

“It’s obviously very disappointing for everyone and there was a lot of hard work done to try and get an opponent but it was just too short notice,” said Magee when speaking to the Belfast Telegraph.

“The good thing is that Frank Warren has a couple of shows next month and I would be very hopeful that Anthony will be on one of those.

“He will not be able to defend his British title against Woodstock because he clearly wouldn’t be ready so we’re now looking at having an international fight that will push him further up the world rankings.

“In essence, Anthony is now in the same position as Carl Frampton. He has to handle a delay and that’s nobody’s fault, it’s just the world that we all now live in.

“I remain very confident that Anthony can have a good fight next month and then we have to make sure he stays busy and keeps moving towards a world title shot.”