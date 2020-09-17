Determined Kieran Farrell discusses Paddy Nevin plans, predicts more Irish signings and admits #1 heavyweight error

Kieran Farrell is happy to take baby steps with ‘baby of the heavyweight division’ Paddy Nevin [3-0].

The ambitious Manchester based manager and promoter added the St Michael’s Inchicore big man to his stable last week – and confirmed he will fight in a behind closed doors bout in the near future.

The behind closed doors element had some wondering whether or not the 27-year-old had secured a slot on one of the TV studio cards – and as a result was set to take a big step up.

However, Farrell told Irish-boxing.com he is looking build the Steven O’Rourke trained heavy and Nevin won’t be rushed in anyway.

“The good thing with Paddy is we have time in our side and when the time is right Paddy will be fighting for titles, but he will definitely not be being rushed in to them,” he said before applying the same logic to a possible Irish title fight with Niall Kennedy.

“Right now no I wouldn’t because Paddy is a baby of the heavyweight division age 27 and 3-0, he doesn’t need to be fighting a veteran of 15 plus fights.”

Speaking with regard to how the relationship came about former John Breen trained fighter Farrell explained: “Paddy boxed on my show March 14th and impressed me with how he dealt with last minute opponent change and how professional about it he was.”

While he is happy to take baby steps with the heavyweight for now Farrell does have high hopes and top end ambitions for the Dub.

“There’s no point in being in the game unless you are reaching for the top. Paddy can certainly make an impact in the division, every fighter needs consistency, which Paddy hasn’t had as of yet, a good team around them, which Paddy has assembled and a little of bit of that Irish luck would not go a miss.”

Upon announcing he had signed the Steven O’Rourke trained heavyweight, 30-year-old Farrell, claimed he had the #1 Irish heavyweight on his books.

It wasn’t long before Niall Kennedy’s name was brought up and Farrell admits he may have jumped the gun, particularly considering the Wexford man’s level of experience.

“I called Paddy ‘number 1 active fighter’. I didn’t realise Niall was still fighting, actually seen his fight announced tonight [versus Alan Babic October 4] that’s a winnable fight for him. We wish Niall all the best in his upcoming fight and I’m sure Paddy can help him get some good rounds sparring in.”

Farrell launched an Irish wing to his growing promotional company earlier this year – and while Nevin is the first to sign a contract he won’t be the last.

“I met up with three lads when I came over to Dublin to sign Paddy and there’s plenty of top Irish talent out there, we are doing what we can with the cards 2020 has dealt us at moment regarding the pandemic,” he adds before confirming his Irish show plans are on hold.

“There won’t be a show in Ireland until this pandemic has subsided to a certain degree but they are my intentions in the near future.”