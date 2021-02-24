Details of rescheduled Jamel Herring vs Carl Frampton confirmed – New promoters take the reigns

Details of the rescheduled Jamel Herring [22(10)-2(1)] versus Carl Frampton [28(16)-2(0)] world title fight were officially confirmed today.

Irish-boxing.com reported yesterday that the clash was set for April 3 and Dubai.

That venue and date were officially announced today and the eagerly anticipated bout will now take place at The Rotunda at Caesars, Bluewaters in just over a month.

Interestingly enough a fight that was initially meant to be a Top Rank and Frank Warren promoted affair has now come under the promotional umbrella of DG4 Promotions in association with the aforementioned.

The involvement of the little-known promotional outfit has prompted questions with regard to who will broadcast a world title fight that has been talked about since November of 2019.

The postponed June 12 2020 and February 2021 clash were ESPN and BT Sports bound – and fight fans pointed out neither were mentioned in the press release to confirm the clash this evening.

Although, with Queensbury and Top Rank still involved it does suggest both BT and ESPN will air will broadcast the clash across Ireland and the UK and America respectively.

Ahmed A Seddiqi of D4G Promotions did claim the world will be able to tune as Frampton attempts to become Ireland’s first three-weight world champion but again no TV specifics were confirmed.

“We are honoured to now be staging the incredible world title battle between Jamel Herring and Carl Frampton. This is one of the most anticipated fights of the year, and we’re proud to have it in Dubai,” he said.

“This event has been a long time coming and we know boxing fans from across the globe will be tuning in to see if history will be made and a new legacy crowned or if we’ll see a hattrick.

“This is going to a be a must-see event, and it is one that people are certain to be talking about around the world for years to come.”

Reigning champion Jamel Herring said; “All of the postponements have been frustrating, but I’m happy that this fight is still happening. I want to thank Top Rank, my manager Brian McIntyre and MTK for working behind the scenes to keep things on track because it definitely wasn’t easy keeping this event together.

“I still have the same hunger I had when this fight will first presented. After watching the great performance Oscar Valdez showcased over the weekend, I’m definitely looking forward to making a statement in this exciting division.

“I know a victory over Frampton will lead to bigger and better things down the road, but I have to take care of Carl Frampton first and I’m totally focused on defending my title on April 3.”

Challenger Carl Frampton added; “Delighted to get this the new date and venue confirmed, it’s definitely been a rollercoaster to get here and I want to thank my team at MTK Global, Queensberry and Top Rank for getting this over the line.

“This is my chance to make history and fans or no fans, this fight is going to be one fight fans will remember. Jamel is a tough opponent but I’ve put the work in, I have a fire lit inside me and I’m confident that this legacy fight will go in my favour on the night, I’ll be leaving it all in the ring.”