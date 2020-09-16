Details of McGuigan counter-lawsuit revealed in the High Court

The extent of the counter-lawsuits Barry McGuigan and son Blain will bring against Carl Frampton were revealed in the High Court today.

During day six of Frampton’s case against his former manager for alleged withheld earnings, details of the the counter lawsuit were revealed.

In total the three weight world title hopeful is facing claims of just under £4 million in separate proceedings scheduled for a later date and London.

On the last day of Frampton’s cross examination attention turned the litigation filed against the Belfast fight for alleged breach of contact when he left Cyclone Promotions in 2017.

It was revealed the 33-year-old, who is seeking £6m in hisalleged withheld earnings case, is being sued by both Barry and son Blain McGuigan.

The court heard former world champion McGuigan is claiming £2.199m in total for breach of contract and Blain is suing for 1.66m.

Asked with regard to his former manager and mentor’s claim Frampton said: “It seems a lot of money for a 25% cut… it’s extremely large.”

“Again, that seems very large,” Frampton responded when asked with regard to Blain McGuigan’s claim.

Both men deny the allegations made against them.

The hearing resumes tomorrow.